ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Geoff Collins fired as Georgia Tech head coach

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are making an early-season change by firing head coach Geoff Collins. Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Collins will officially be fired Monday, one week after the team’s 42-0 loss to Ole Miss. Athletic director Todd Stansbury is also likely to be fired, according to Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

2 potential trade candidates for Hawks entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Atlanta Hawks are eager to prove their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021 was not a fluke. A swift first-round loss last season showed that they needed to make some moves this offseason. They did just that. The Hawks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading for Dejounte Murray. The […] The post 2 potential trade candidates for Hawks entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Atlanta Braves (97-58) will attempt to complete a series sweep of the Washington Nationals (53-101) when the teams face off Wednesday evening. Veteran Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the Braves while righty Josiah Gray (7-10) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The Braves main X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are doing everything they can to win the National League East over the New York Mets. With just seven games left in the season, the Braves and Mets both sport a 97-58 record, meaning this will be a photo finish. The upcoming three game series between the two squads may as well be a playoff series at this point.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy