Food & Drinks

Thrillist

Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk

Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
BUSINESS
Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tracey Folly

Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
State
New Hampshire State
therecipecritic.com

Autumn Apple Recipes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you love a delicious autumn apple recipe then you have come to the right spot! This is the place where you will find all of the best recipes that are made with crisp and delicious apples. Sweet, savory and everything in between, you are sure to find one that you love!
RECIPES
Simplemost

This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings

Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
RECIPES
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor

As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
DRINKS
The Daily South

Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
RECIPES
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Real Simple

Apple Pie Skillet Cake

If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Lunchables Released Gummy Candy Versions Of Its Popular Meals

Friday lunchtime at school was always an exciting time. It meant that my mom had packed me a Lunchable as a Friday treat. As adults, we probably get nostalgic for the lunchtime classics we enjoyed as kids. But now, they’re getting a pretty sweet twist, all in time for Halloween.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True

With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).
BALTIMORE, MD
Food Network

Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

Palak Patel is the host of new digital show The Diwali Menu. Watch episodes here. Much of the fun of celebrating Diwali is indulging in all of the Indian confections – and one of my favorites among them is halwa. Like hand-decorated Christmas cookies or a fluffy chocolate babka, the sweet, semolina porridge is rooted in holiday tradition. It’s a rustic dessert, made from combining semolina with clarified butter and sugar, and usually reserved for celebratory occasions. But, having grown up in Central India, it was often made in my house, and it’s a tradition I still cherish.
FOOD & DRINKS
pawtracks.com

Sensible solutions for keeping your cat's food fresh and tasty

When storing dry cat food, it's important to seal it to keep it fresh and ready to consume. By storing it properly, you make it last longer. There are many great food storage options and ideas to make sealing food easy and quick. Difficulty. Easy. Duration. 10 minutes. What You...
PET SERVICES
Eater

You Should Be Infusing Your Whipped Cream

This post originally appeared in the September 26, 2022 edition of The Move, a place for Eater’s writers and editors to reveal their recommendations and pro dining tips — sometimes thoughtful, sometimes weird, but always someone’s go-to move. Subscribe now. There is obvious pleasure in plain ol’...
FOOD & DRINKS
