Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Thrillist
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
Woman drinks sour milk in front of boss to prove she didn't spoil dairy products by heating walk-in cooler to 99 degrees
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked at an ice cream stand that had a huge walk-in cooler in the back room. While we kept the frozen ice cream in a dozen or so chest freezers scattered between the basement and the outdoor sheds, we kept the bags of milk and cream we used for soft-serve in the walk-in cooler.
therecipecritic.com
Autumn Apple Recipes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you love a delicious autumn apple recipe then you have come to the right spot! This is the place where you will find all of the best recipes that are made with crisp and delicious apples. Sweet, savory and everything in between, you are sure to find one that you love!
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Get all the details on the Bento Box school lunch trend
The bento box school lunch trend is still going strong. This popular way to pack school lunches is a great way for children to eat a more nutritious lunch, using a multiple compartment system. The majority of bento boxes are also designed to be leakproof, which is a...
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
12tomatoes.com
Lunchables Released Gummy Candy Versions Of Its Popular Meals
Friday lunchtime at school was always an exciting time. It meant that my mom had packed me a Lunchable as a Friday treat. As adults, we probably get nostalgic for the lunchtime classics we enjoyed as kids. But now, they’re getting a pretty sweet twist, all in time for Halloween.
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
Duff Goldman's Pumpkin Spice Cake Is A Fall Lover's Dream Come True
With the leaves beginning to turn and cool air finally gracing your front porch, you may be itching to show appreciation for the change of seasons. Perhaps you want to get in the autumnal mood by following your own delicious pumpkin cake recipe, or better yet, by creating your very own pumpkin decorations in one of Duff Goldman's cake workshops at Duff's Cakemix. After all, the multi-talented baker recently announced plans to partner with a franchise organization to expand his Los Angeles-based DIY studio worldwide (via Bake Mag).
Want Apple Goodness? Recipes Shared by My Mom, Get Ready For Fall Flavors!
Even though I've been begrudgingly fighting the idea that summer is over and fall is here. Can't help but be excited for the fall colors, fashion, smells and especially the flavors. Nothing says fall quite like baking with apples picked from the orchard or in this particular case, given by a friend at work from her dad's apple tree.
M&M adds purple peanut M&M to websites, stores and limited-edition packaging
The purple peanut M&M will be added to websites, stores and limited-edition packaging.
Food Network
Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia
Palak Patel is the host of new digital show The Diwali Menu. Watch episodes here. Much of the fun of celebrating Diwali is indulging in all of the Indian confections – and one of my favorites among them is halwa. Like hand-decorated Christmas cookies or a fluffy chocolate babka, the sweet, semolina porridge is rooted in holiday tradition. It’s a rustic dessert, made from combining semolina with clarified butter and sugar, and usually reserved for celebratory occasions. But, having grown up in Central India, it was often made in my house, and it’s a tradition I still cherish.
pawtracks.com
Sensible solutions for keeping your cat's food fresh and tasty
When storing dry cat food, it's important to seal it to keep it fresh and ready to consume. By storing it properly, you make it last longer. There are many great food storage options and ideas to make sealing food easy and quick. Difficulty. Easy. Duration. 10 minutes. What You...
Eater
You Should Be Infusing Your Whipped Cream
This post originally appeared in the September 26, 2022 edition of The Move, a place for Eater’s writers and editors to reveal their recommendations and pro dining tips — sometimes thoughtful, sometimes weird, but always someone’s go-to move. Subscribe now. There is obvious pleasure in plain ol’...
