Brandon, FL

Four detained after fight leads to shooting at Florida Chuck E. Cheese

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Brandon, FL - Police took four people into custody following a shooting at a Florida Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an altercation inside the business just after 5 p.m.

Deputies say a security guard tried to move the group outside of the business when one woman pulled out a gun.

The security guard tried to take the weapon from the woman, but dropped it on the ground.

A second woman picked up the gun and fired a shot, but lost control of the weapon.

A third woman picked up the gun and placed it in a vehicle.

Deputies took all three women into custody, along with a man who was involved in the altercation.

Authorities say a white Audi crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese while the group was fighting outside.

Two women and a child were inside the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chuck E. Cheese release a statement on Sunday's incident saying "we want to assure our guests that we take great measures to protect the experience children and families have in our venues. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority."

