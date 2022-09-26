NYSN Campus Corner Week 4: Rutgers falls to Hawkeyes; Syracuse still undefeated

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Only 21 of the 33 undefeated FBS teams survived Week 4, with several more close calls in the top 10.

In the Big 10, over 53,000 fans showed up for Rutgers’ “Scarlet Out” conference opener against Iowa. Unfortunately, the team from the first three weeks did not. The Hawkeyes scored two defensive touchdowns on a pick-six and a fumble to take an early lead, and never looked back. The Scarlet Knights fell to Iowa 27-10 and moved to 3-1.

In the FCS, the Fordham Rams struggled with their sole FBS opponent of the year, the Ohio Bobcats. Despite 640 total yards and a school-record six touchdowns from QB Tim DeMorat, the Bobcats outlasted the Rams, leaving no doubt with a fumble recovery for a touchdown on the final play. Ohio downed Fordham 59-52 to hand the Rams their first loss of the year.

However, in the ACC, the Syracuse Orange remained unbeaten. On Friday night, the Orange started hot and held on late to win their conference opener against Virginia. Andre Szmyt hit his fifth field goal of the day from 31 yards out to claim the 22-20 win. Syracuse is now 4-0 and takes on FCS Wagner next week for homecoming.

