One killed in deadly motorcycle crash on Belton highway
BELTON, Texas — Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday to a fatal crash along IH-35 in Belton involving a motorcycle and two large trucks. The department claims that the accident occurred around 6:04 a.m. Sept. 27, between a motorcyclist, a tractor trailer, and a three-axle straight truck. Troopers have identified the motorcyclist as Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple Texas.
KWTX
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Belton crash identified
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Belton crash involving a motorcycle, truck tractor semi-trailer, and a large truck. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 6:04 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35. A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle – operated by 27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, of Temple – was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-35 at a high rate of speed.
fox44news.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
KWTX
UPDATE: Wreck on I-35 South in Belton cleared
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning cleared a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B and all southbound lanes have been reopened, police said. “It will take traffic sometime to get back to normal,” police said. Earlier in the morning,...
KWTX
WacoTrib.com
