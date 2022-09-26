ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET 17

Crash on Westbound Highway 178 blocking lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic accident occurred on Highway 178 blocking the westbound lanes just east of the mouth of the canyon. The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m., when one vehicle overturned and blocked westbound lanes on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

1 dead; hit-and-run crash on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Tuesday night along Highway 99 in Bakersfield. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one truck and another vehicle in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Palm Street, according to a CHP release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Semi vs semi on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck collided into the back of another semi on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning. The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Ming Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The semi-trucks remain in the number...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET 17

Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, according to the CHP release.
WASCO, CA
KX News

Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
BISMARCK, ND
KGET 17

BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Break#Delaying#Accident
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Man arrested after barricading himself in east Bakersfield home: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Palm Drive around 12 p.m. for brandishing a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

County making good on promise to find workable route for Lake Ming bike loop

It was barely one year ago that a planned extension of the Kern River bike path, which would have looped around the Kern River Golf Course, sliced out of bounds. After undergoing environmental study, mapping and planning, the county-prepared project was rejected in the 11th hour after operators of the golf course objected — and others agreed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Bodfish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck early Tuesday morning in an area just southeast of Bodfish, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in an area 8 miles south east of Bodfish and about 26 miles north of Tehachapi at around 1:15 a.m., according to data from the USGS.
BODFISH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in West Bakersfield Kills Motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Fails to Stop at Red Light on Stockdale Highway Intersection. A two-vehicle crash caused the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a motor vehicle in West Bakersfield on September 17. The accident happened at the Stockdale Highway intersection with Coffee Road. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider was identified as a local resident, age 45. He died at the scene of the accident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead near Arvin identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
ARVIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy