KGET 17
Crash on Westbound Highway 178 blocking lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic accident occurred on Highway 178 blocking the westbound lanes just east of the mouth of the canyon. The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m., when one vehicle overturned and blocked westbound lanes on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
KGET 17
1 dead; hit-and-run crash on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Tuesday night along Highway 99 in Bakersfield. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one truck and another vehicle in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Palm Street, according to a CHP release.
KGET 17
Semi vs semi on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck collided into the back of another semi on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning. The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Ming Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The semi-trucks remain in the number...
KGET 17
Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
KGET 17
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, according to the CHP release.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
KGET 17
BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
Bakersfield Channel
Bakersfield police investigating the death of woman found near Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police found an unresponsive woman at around 11:04 p.m. Monday night near Union Avenue and V Street. She was declared dead at the scene. The identity and cause of death have not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing. BPD is...
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
KGET 17
Man arrested after barricading himself in east Bakersfield home: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Palm Drive around 12 p.m. for brandishing a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, the...
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Bakersfield Californian
County making good on promise to find workable route for Lake Ming bike loop
It was barely one year ago that a planned extension of the Kern River bike path, which would have looped around the Kern River Golf Course, sliced out of bounds. After undergoing environmental study, mapping and planning, the county-prepared project was rejected in the 11th hour after operators of the golf course objected — and others agreed.
Bakersfield Now
Police: Fatal shooting suspect on the run with daughter, Amber Alert issued
FONTANA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting fled with his 15-year-old in San Bernardino County Monday morning, according to police. The Amber Alert was sent out to residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern...
KGET 17
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Bodfish
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck early Tuesday morning in an area just southeast of Bodfish, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in an area 8 miles south east of Bodfish and about 26 miles north of Tehachapi at around 1:15 a.m., according to data from the USGS.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in West Bakersfield Kills Motorcyclist
Motorcyclist Fails to Stop at Red Light on Stockdale Highway Intersection. A two-vehicle crash caused the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a motor vehicle in West Bakersfield on September 17. The accident happened at the Stockdale Highway intersection with Coffee Road. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider was identified as a local resident, age 45. He died at the scene of the accident.
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
