Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
yachtingmagazine.com
Cruising to Historic Portland, Maine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The largest city in Maine was born of fire and water. Portland’s seal shows a phoenix rising from the ashes, a reference to the way the city rebuilt after not just one, but four devastating fires. At the same time, since at least the 1600s, the city’s heartbeat has been its waterfront. Today, that waterfront is a mix of working boats and tourist haunts that’s noteworthy because it’s more restored than rebuilt. Yachtsmen who head ashore will encounter much of the same vibe that existed when sailors stepped off their ships in the late 19th century. About 70 percent of the structures were built back then, making this seaport unusual even within New England. It’s hard to find entire streets lined with Victorian commercial architecture like the ones that still stand today in Portland.
Sea Dog Brewing Company Opening New Location Near Cabela’s in Scarborough, Maine
As the Scarborough Downs development continues to progress, several businesses have been eyeing vacancies and potential opportunities in the burgeoning area. CostCo was first to strike, announcing plans to open their first location within the Downs development. Last week, Hannaford announced that they would be filling the vacancy left behind by Shaw's in Scarborough. Allagash Brewing announced plans for a brand new tasting room as well. Now, another notable Maine businesses will fill the long-vacant Famous Dave's Barbecue restaurant in the Cabela's plaza.
Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive
Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
WCVB
Maine's 171st Fryeburg Fair is packed full of competitions, festivities and food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair– second in New England in size only to the “Big E” in Springfield. The eight-day fair hosts over 3,000 animals including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
Maine City Referenced in Cryptic WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Video During WWE RAW
Last week, WWE announced that for the first time in almost a handful of years, they would be returning to Portland on Sunday, November 27 at the Cross Insurance Arena. But that said, that's not the Maine city that was referenced last night during an episode of WWE RAW and it has nothing to do with the Holiday Tour Supershow that will be here in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Do You Remember Portland’s Infamous Popeye’s Ice House Tavern?
On the corner of Bracket Street and York Street in Portland's West End, there was once a famous tavern: Popeye's Ice House. Their motto, "Where the Bridge Ends and the Good Times Begin," was so fitting. This was the classic neighborhood watering hole. In its later years, it was simply...
The Maine Mall Exit in Portland, Maine, Will Be Closing for a Traffic Pattern Change
Maine Turnpike Authority took to their Facebook page to announce an upcoming traffic pattern change. "Exit 45 will be closed over NEXT WEEKEND starting September 30 and through Monday to allow contractors to complete the transition to the new interchange configuration. Stay tuned for updates and be prepared to use a nearby exit for your travel."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike to close this weekend for construction
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority announced in a news release Wednesday morning that Exit 45 in South Portland will be shut down this weekend to allow for the construction of the new Diamond Interchange configuration. The new interchange configuration will revamp the 67-year-old exit, which the...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Tire Review
Don Foshay’s Sees Obstacles as Opportunities for Growth
If you live along the southern border of Maine, there’s a chance that you have a reliable and “go-to” car guy or gal at Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment. As the founders of Don Foshay’s, the Foshay family has had success at their Maine retail shop through excellent customer service, maintaining customer loyalty and a well-trained staff that rivals “big-box” retailers in the area.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. Read more here. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0