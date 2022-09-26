ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

yachtingmagazine.com

Cruising to Historic Portland, Maine

The largest city in Maine was born of fire and water. Portland's seal shows a phoenix rising from the ashes, a reference to the way the city rebuilt after not just one, but four devastating fires. At the same time, since at least the 1600s, the city's heartbeat has been its waterfront. Today, that waterfront is a mix of working boats and tourist haunts that's noteworthy because it's more restored than rebuilt. Yachtsmen who head ashore will encounter much of the same vibe that existed when sailors stepped off their ships in the late 19th century. About 70 percent of the structures were built back then, making this seaport unusual even within New England. It's hard to find entire streets lined with Victorian commercial architecture like the ones that still stand today in Portland.
Q97.9

Sea Dog Brewing Company Opening New Location Near Cabela’s in Scarborough, Maine

As the Scarborough Downs development continues to progress, several businesses have been eyeing vacancies and potential opportunities in the burgeoning area. CostCo was first to strike, announcing plans to open their first location within the Downs development. Last week, Hannaford announced that they would be filling the vacancy left behind by Shaw's in Scarborough. Allagash Brewing announced plans for a brand new tasting room as well. Now, another notable Maine businesses will fill the long-vacant Famous Dave's Barbecue restaurant in the Cabela's plaza.
Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
Q97.9

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Q97.9

Maine City Referenced in Cryptic WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Video During WWE RAW

Last week, WWE announced that for the first time in almost a handful of years, they would be returning to Portland on Sunday, November 27 at the Cross Insurance Arena. But that said, that's not the Maine city that was referenced last night during an episode of WWE RAW and it has nothing to do with the Holiday Tour Supershow that will be here in November.
Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Tire Review

Don Foshay’s Sees Obstacles as Opportunities for Growth

If you live along the southern border of Maine, there’s a chance that you have a reliable and “go-to” car guy or gal at Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment. As the founders of Don Foshay’s, the Foshay family has had success at their Maine retail shop through excellent customer service, maintaining customer loyalty and a well-trained staff that rivals “big-box” retailers in the area.
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Q97.9

Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. Read more here. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean.
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

