Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The largest city in Maine was born of fire and water. Portland’s seal shows a phoenix rising from the ashes, a reference to the way the city rebuilt after not just one, but four devastating fires. At the same time, since at least the 1600s, the city’s heartbeat has been its waterfront. Today, that waterfront is a mix of working boats and tourist haunts that’s noteworthy because it’s more restored than rebuilt. Yachtsmen who head ashore will encounter much of the same vibe that existed when sailors stepped off their ships in the late 19th century. About 70 percent of the structures were built back then, making this seaport unusual even within New England. It’s hard to find entire streets lined with Victorian commercial architecture like the ones that still stand today in Portland.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO