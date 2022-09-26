Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump speech – live: Trump rallies in Michigan as most voters say no to 2024 run for ex-president
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward
Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Venezuela's government has freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions
Comments / 0