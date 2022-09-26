ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Cooke
Emily Carey
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
KRMG

Cher appears at Balmain finale at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with atmospherics and excitement over Balmain’s evening fashion-music festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and performances. That included a finale walk from none other than Cher.
