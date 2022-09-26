Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hempstead Health Center to bring services to nearly 12,000 patients a year
A new health care center is on its way to the village of Hempstead.
Register Citizen
Greenwich family aims to fund experimental cancer research: 'It basically saved our daughter's life.'
GREENWICH — An issue touching the heart of Greenwich families runs throughout the newest race through town: pediatric cancer. The first Golden Lights Half Marathon and Family 5K took off from the shore of Greenwich Point Park Sunday morning. Greenwich-based Golden Lights Foundation plans to hold the race every year, the foundation’s founder Gregg Pauletti said.
westportlocal.com
Senior Center Director Heads for Retirement: “I will always call Westport my home away from home”
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received her...
greenwichfreepress.com
RMA Speaker: Is Democracy in Peril?
The RMA speaker for Wednesday, Sept 28 at 11:00 will be Susan Herbst, Ph.D., University Professor of Political Science and President Emeritus of the University of Connecticut. Dr. Herbst’s topic is “Democracy in Peril? Ten Critical Political Dynamics to Understand Currently.” Dr. Herbst will make her presentation in-person and you are invited to attend in person at First Presbyterian Church, 37 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
greenwichfreepress.com
Jacob Frederick Weintz Jr, 96
Jacob Frederick Weintz, Jr. died peacefully on August 25, 2022, in Riverside, CT, surrounded by his four children, singing his favorite songs, recounting favorite stories, and reciting poignant prayers until he took his last breath. Fred was 96 years old. Fred was born on June 27, 1926, to Jacob (“Jake”)...
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ems1.com
Conn. EMS provider dies of COVID-19
WESTON, Conn. — EMS provider Mark A. Blake, 61, died on Sept. 20 of COVID-19, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday. Blake was a member of both the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Volunteer EMS and served as a supervisor with Westport EMS. “On every ambulance call,”...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: A Woman’s Choice is Nobody’s Business
I am supporting Rachel Khanna as a Greenwich Representative in the 149th District, Trevor Crow as our State Senator and Governor Ned Lamont. Others too: Steve Meskers as Representative in the 150th District and Hector Arenzo in the 151at District. Why?. I am thinking of my daughter, your daughter, other...
greenwichfreepress.com
GHS Constitution Law Club Discusses Timely issues, Works to Register Students to Vote
At Greenwich High School, the pandemic put a damper on club life, but the leaders of the Constitutional Law Club – Nicole Orlofsky, Jane Freyer and Sarah Boside – forged ahead with their new club in fall 2020. It was the beginning of their sophomore year and students...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Only One Candidate in 149th District Race Supports Women – It’s Rachel Khanna
Submitted by Donna Tatroe, Resident of Stamford CT for 47 years. It’s true – only one candidate in the State Representative race for District 149 supports women. Both candidates ARE women, but only Rachel Khanna has shown her commitment to women’s rights through her actions and earned endorsements, while Kimberly Fiorello has demonstrated the opposite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
greenwichfreepress.com
ROMEO: Fiorello Champions Causes Causes That Matter
Submitted by Sam Romeo, Greenwich Communities board chair. I am writing today to voice my support for Kimberly Fiorello. She has proven herself by taking up causes that matter, not only to the constituents of the 149th, but to the entire Town of Greenwich and the State of Connecticut. She...
greenwichfreepress.com
Dogwood Books & Gifts at Christ Church in Greenwich to Host Local Authors Event Saturday, Oct.1
Meet a dozen local authors at Dogwood Books and Gifts on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The authors will be there to sign books, answer any questions, and have casual conversation. Stroll with your Dogwood latte, shop, and experience what every book lover enjoys- talking about books they’ve read and finding new treasures.
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
greenwichfreepress.com
OGRCC to Host Annual Sailboat Regatta at Binney Park on Sunday
OGRCC to Host Set Sail Event on Sunday, October 16 at Binney Park. Build your model sailboat and join the fun. The Old Greenwich-Riverside Community Center will host its annual Model Sailboat Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 to 4:00pm in Binney Park, at Arch Street and Wesskum Beach Road, Greenwich.
greenwichfreepress.com
PIERSON: Greenwich Republicans’ Talk of Indoctrination Lines up with the MAGA Agenda
“Let’s keep politics out of our schools.” This is the message parroted by the “Greenwich Patriots” at last week’s Board of Education meeting that has for the past two years done nothing but bring politics into the schools. It would be comical if it weren’t so tragic.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Register Citizen
NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
Comments / 0