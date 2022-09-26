ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Greenwich family aims to fund experimental cancer research: 'It basically saved our daughter's life.'

GREENWICH — An issue touching the heart of Greenwich families runs throughout the newest race through town: pediatric cancer. The first Golden Lights Half Marathon and Family 5K took off from the shore of Greenwich Point Park Sunday morning. Greenwich-based Golden Lights Foundation plans to hold the race every year, the foundation’s founder Gregg Pauletti said.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

RMA Speaker: Is Democracy in Peril?

The RMA speaker for Wednesday, Sept 28 at 11:00 will be Susan Herbst, Ph.D., University Professor of Political Science and President Emeritus of the University of Connecticut. Dr. Herbst’s topic is “Democracy in Peril? Ten Critical Political Dynamics to Understand Currently.” Dr. Herbst will make her presentation in-person and you are invited to attend in person at First Presbyterian Church, 37 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Massachusetts State
Greenwich, CT
Health
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Jacob Frederick Weintz Jr, 96

Jacob Frederick Weintz, Jr. died peacefully on August 25, 2022, in Riverside, CT, surrounded by his four children, singing his favorite songs, recounting favorite stories, and reciting poignant prayers until he took his last breath. Fred was 96 years old. Fred was born on June 27, 1926, to Jacob (“Jake”)...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Hospital#Physicians#War#Medical Services#General Health#The Army Medical Corps#South Shore Hospital#Gh#Medical Affairs
ems1.com

Conn. EMS provider dies of COVID-19

WESTON, Conn. — EMS provider Mark A. Blake, 61, died on Sept. 20 of COVID-19, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday. Blake was a member of both the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Volunteer EMS and served as a supervisor with Westport EMS. “On every ambulance call,”...
WESTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: A Woman’s Choice is Nobody’s Business

I am supporting Rachel Khanna as a Greenwich Representative in the 149th District, Trevor Crow as our State Senator and Governor Ned Lamont. Others too: Steve Meskers as Representative in the 150th District and Hector Arenzo in the 151at District. Why?. I am thinking of my daughter, your daughter, other...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Only One Candidate in 149th District Race Supports Women – It’s Rachel Khanna

Submitted by Donna Tatroe, Resident of Stamford CT for 47 years. It’s true – only one candidate in the State Representative race for District 149 supports women. Both candidates ARE women, but only Rachel Khanna has shown her commitment to women’s rights through her actions and earned endorsements, while Kimberly Fiorello has demonstrated the opposite.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
greenwichfreepress.com

ROMEO: Fiorello Champions Causes Causes That Matter

Submitted by Sam Romeo, Greenwich Communities board chair. I am writing today to voice my support for Kimberly Fiorello. She has proven herself by taking up causes that matter, not only to the constituents of the 149th, but to the entire Town of Greenwich and the State of Connecticut. She...
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers protest outside City Hall

NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

OGRCC to Host Annual Sailboat Regatta at Binney Park on Sunday

OGRCC to Host Set Sail Event on Sunday, October 16 at Binney Park. Build your model sailboat and join the fun. The Old Greenwich-Riverside Community Center will host its annual Model Sailboat Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1:00 to 4:00pm in Binney Park, at Arch Street and Wesskum Beach Road, Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
Register Citizen

NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy