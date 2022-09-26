Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Treatment for neurological diseases often no longer effective enough in the later stages
Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the so-called myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by the ultimate damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
News-Medical.net
Insights into the biology of virtual memory CD8+ T cells
Virtual memory CD8+ T cells (TVM) are a relatively recent discovery in humans. A new review discusses what is known about them from mouse models and their cellular equivalents in humans, as described in the peer-reviewed Journal of Interferon & Cytokine Research (JICR). Maria Cecillia Rodriguez-Galan, from Universidad Nacional de...
News-Medical.net
Shape-shifting mitochondria influence Th17 cells’ propensity for autoimmune activity
A new study focused on the immune system's Th17 cells suggests that the shape and function of their mitochondria (the powerhouse of cells) is important in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. T helper 17 (Th17) cells are a type of CD4+ T immune cell, which collectively help make antibodies, activate enemy-eating cells and recruit more soldiers to the battlefront.
News-Medical.net
What is the Role of Non-invasive Imaging in Diagnostics?
The use of diagnostic imaging in medicine dates back over a century. However, huge advances have been made over the last 50 years, in which multiple imaging modalities have offered a previously unimaginable wealth of data on the structure and function of the inward organs of the human body. Structural...
News-Medical.net
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
News-Medical.net
New modeling technique can help better understand the development of rheumatoid arthritis
A new modeling technique can better predict how bones, cartilage, and cellular tissues will be affected by rheumatoid arthritis in small joints. A computer model could help researchers to better understand the development of rheumatoid arthritis. Described in the journal ImmunoInformatics, the model can simulate unwanted interactions between bone, cartilage and immune cells in joints. This could lead to a better predictions of how people with arthritis will respond to certain treatments.
News-Medical.net
EHR-enabled tool to address child obesity can help children achieve positive BMI
An electronic health record (EHR) program to help primary care doctors address child obesity is an effective tool to promote positive body mass index (BMI) trends, especially among young children with obesity, according to a new University of Missouri School of Medicine study that examined the effectiveness of the FitTastic tool over an average follow-up period of nearly three years.
News-Medical.net
What is the role of N-glycans and calnexin-calreticulin chaperones in SARS-CoV-2 spike maturation?
A recent study published in Science Advances showed that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike N-glycosylation patterns, intracellular lectins, as well as the associated molecular chaperones play crucial roles in the viral-host-cell invasion and function. Therapeutic modulation of these glycan-related pathways can modify SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, prevent infection,...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use AI-guided screening approach for detecting previously unrecognized atrial fibrillation
Researchers at Mayo Clinic used artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate patients' electrocardiograms (ECGs) in a targeted strategy to screen for atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. In the digitally-enabled, decentralized study, AI identified new cases of atrial fibrillation that would not have come to clinical attention during routine care.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
Natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb may have broad antiviral activities against respiratory viral infections
A research team comprised of members of the School of Chinese Medicine, AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine and State Key Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases, the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) have discovered a natural product SSP derived from a Chinese herb Spatholobus Suberectus Dunn that demonstrated broad antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and HIV-1 as an entry blocker. Critically, it shows comparable activities against all major pandemic strains of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested. Since SSP has been prepared in a cost-effective manner under safe manufacturer practices and do not cause toxicity in animals, it has great potential to be developed into a preventive drug for eliminating the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The findings are now published online in the journal Phytotherapy Research.
News-Medical.net
Live imaging and cellular barcoding reveal how new stem cells are vetted for quality
Using live imaging and cellular barcoding, researchers in the Stem Cell Program at Boston Children's Hospital have glimpsed how new stem cells -; in this case, blood stem cells -; are vetted for quality soon after they're born. The study, which may have implications for cancer and regenerative medicine, was published September 22 in the journal Science.
News-Medical.net
Dogs can detect changes in breath and sweat produced in response to stress
The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response produce changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with an accuracy of 93.75%, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Clara Wilson of Queen's University Belfast, UK, and colleagues.
News-Medical.net
Orally ingestible robotic drug delivery device overcomes barriers of the gastrointestinal environment
Oral drug delivery is the most common and cost-effective way to deliver a treatment. But drugs must make it through the harsh, acidic environment of the stomach, resist degradation by enzymes, penetrate the barrier posed by the mucus of the small intestine and overcome many other obstacles before they can be absorbed. Because of these challenges, many drugs-;including common drugs like insulin-;must be delivered through other means.
News-Medical.net
Disparities in cancer screening rates associated with U.S. county's social vulnerability index
Populations in U.S. counties defined as more vulnerable based on social factors including socioeconomic status and racial/ethnic minority status were significantly less likely to receive timely breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings, according to research from UTHealth Houston. The findings were published today in JAMA Network Open. Disparities in screening...
News-Medical.net
Scientists visualize antibiotics in action inside a pathogenic bacterium
Every living cell relies on proteins in order to function and the process of protein synthesis – translation – is critical for survival. Bacteria are no exception, with molecular machines involved in translation being one of the most common targets for antibiotics. Now, for the first time, scientists...
News-Medical.net
Can the gut be an alternative route for SARS-CoV-2 entry?
In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, researchers reviewed the gut pathophysiology of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Background. Although primarily a respiratory disease, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) also causes gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms to varying degrees among patients, with symptoms like diarrhea, nausea,...
