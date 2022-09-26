ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Operation Stormwatch: Hillsborough (Tampa) Orders First Ian Evacuations

By Gordon Byrd
 2 days ago

TAMPA -- Hillsborough County is ordering mandatory evacuations in Flood Zone A, the lowest lying areas.

Hillsborough County emergency management director Tim Dudley says the county can expect a huge storm surge, as high as 15 feet, along with 30 hours of tropical storm force winds, and up to 10 hours of strong tropical storm force winds.

The county is also urging a Voluntary Evacuation in Zone B. Dudley says the evacuation begins at 2 p.m. Monday and people shouldn't show up at shelters before then.

