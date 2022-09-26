Read full article on original website
CNN reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he previously criticized
CNN’s Florida reporter Steve Contorno appeared to accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of hypocrisy for his response to Hurricane Ian as opposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Biden snubs Florida's GOP lawmakers as Hurricane Ian approaches
Republican members of Florida's congressional delegation have yet to hear from President Biden about what assistance is needed as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the state.
Biden to attend political fundraiser for Democrats despite Hurricane Ian pounding Florida
President Biden will attend a reception and fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association despite Hurricane Ian pounding Florida.
Hurricane Ian: CNN, MSNBC, ‘The View’ rip into DeSantis, sound the alarm on climate change
Left-leaning media outlets continued their criticism Governor Ron DeSantis and warned of the impact of climate change in Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Rapping Utah grandma state Senate candidate: 'There's going to be haters'
Utah state Senate candidate Linda Paulson responds to the haters of her recent campaign ad in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.
Florida Dem Jumps the Aisle to Endorse DeSantis
A top Florida Democrat endorses Ron DeSantis for reelection and wait, there’s more. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. You know you’ve got a great leader of your state when even Democrats jump the aisle to lend their support and that’s exactly what Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner did.
Gavin Newsom urges Biden to 'lean in' to hostile rhetoric against GOP on MSNBC
On MSNBC, California Governor Gavin Newsom told Democrats and President Biden that they needed to embrace a more aggressive approach against the GOP.
Fox News Poll: Georgia races see split decision, with Warnock and Kemp ahead
Georgia's election races are as close as ever with Republican govenor Brian Kemp and Democrat senator Raphael Warnock in pole position with under six weeks to go
Biden appears to look for deceased congresswoman in crowd: 'Where's Jackie?'
Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident on Aug. 3. A tribute to her reportedly played prior to President Biden's speech, but he sought her in the crowd regardless.
Preserving democracy top issue to Dem voters in key midterm state, GOP leads AZ Gov race in new poll
Two new polls found that preserving the democracy is the most important issue to Democratic voters in Arizona, whereas the GOP prioritizes inflation.
On battling crime, Georgia’s Kemp vows ‘we’re going to stay in the fight’
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia spotlights the issue of crime as he faces Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 election
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
The Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening as November approaches with the GOP nominee Dr. Oz gaining ground. In the governor's race, the Democrat holds a healthy lead.
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
John Fetterman wipes Black Lives Matter section from campaign site amid attacks over crime
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign website was recently wiped of all Black Lives Matter references despite his previous support for the movement.
Majority of Texas voters support migrant bussing, Hispanics list border as top election issue: poll
A new poll shows Texas voters favor incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott over Beto O'Rourke for governor and that their top concern is the situation at the border.
Teachers' union boss slammed for ‘illiterate’ tweet about founders' view of slavery: ‘A child’s understanding’
Conservatives on Twitter slammed teachers' union boss Randi Weingarten for her tweet insisting America's founders did not question slavery at the nation's start.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
Majority of Democrats in key midterm state oppose banning noncitizens from voting in local elections: new poll
A new poll shows a majority of Democrats in Ohio would oppose a planned ballot initiative banning noncitizens from voting in local elections in the state.
Democrat Tim Ryan holds slight edge over J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race: poll
A new poll shows that Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan holds a slight lead over his Republican challenger, J.D. Vance.
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
