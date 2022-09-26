Hurricane Ian Predicted to Continue Rapidly Strengthening

Photo: NOAA

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Grand Cayman

* Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

* Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

* Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

* Dry Tortugas

* Florida Bay

* Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge

* Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

* Englewood southward to Flamingo

* Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge

* Lake Okeechobee