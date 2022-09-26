ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County prosecutor: Second man charged in Covington robbery, shooting death

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a second personin connection to the August shooting death of Virgil Stewart in Covington. Following the arrest last week of Latoya Dale, 31, on murder and first-degree robbery charges, officials have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ron Holden on the same charges.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
Fox 19

Man killed in head-on NKY crash

WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH

