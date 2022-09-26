Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
Kenton County prosecutor: Second man charged in Covington robbery, shooting death
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of a second personin connection to the August shooting death of Virgil Stewart in Covington. Following the arrest last week of Latoya Dale, 31, on murder and first-degree robbery charges, officials have announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ron Holden on the same charges.
Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft
XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man on outstanding warrants, according to a post on its Facebook page. 48-year-old Ricky Taylor has a history of receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and theft, including catalytic converter theft.
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy. It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home. Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack. For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing...
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
FD: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving suspected stolen vehicle near UC campus
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and at least two others were injured after a crash near the University of Cincinnati's campus Wednesday, according to fire officials. It happened around 4 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue when fire officials said crews were called out for a report of a pedestrian hit.
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Suspicious package that prompted Middletown schools lockdown a hoax, sheriff says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The lockdown has been lifted for Middletown Middle School, according to the district’s website. Around 12:15 p.m., the Middletown Police Department said everything was clear after a suspicious package was found about an hour earlier, Middleton City Schools said. All middle school students are safe,...
Overnight fire destroys garage of Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire engulfed the garage of a family home in Burlington overnight. We are told everyone that lives in the Cedar Hill Lane home made it out okay, but significant damage to the garage and front of the home can be seen. Officials have not said...
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to switch from helicopters to drones
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's office wants to trade in helicopters for drones. “The drones are a fraction of the cost of a helicopter," sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said. McGuffey said getting rid of the department's two helicopters will save $3 million. She laid it all out...
Parents charged with murder 5 years after death of 8-year-old
According to court documents, John and Kathrine Snyder didn't feed their 8-year-old for a month. They also show the coroner ruled Adam's death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Hamilton police investigating vape, tobacco shops for selling hashish, underage sales
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department served warrants at three local vape and smoke shops Wednesday. According to police, the businesses are under investigation for the sale of tobacco and vape products containing hashish to underage customers. The warrants were served at the following locations: VIP Smoke Shop...
Middletown father pleads guilty after child accidentally shoots self while playing with gun
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown father pleaded guilty months after his 5-year-old child shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun. It happened on April 27 around 7:11 p.m. when the Middletown police said officers responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a report of a gunshot wound.
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
