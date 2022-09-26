Read full article on original website
Greene County announces multiple road closures starting tomorrow
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Engineer’s Office provided a road construction update regarding the 2022 Resurfacing Program. Fillmore Construction will begin milling and paving multiple roads in Greene County for three weeks starting tomorrow, according to a Greene County Engineer’s Office spokesperson. The following roads are...
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
sciotopost.com
South Bloomfield – Road Shut Down in Early Morning Crash
South Bloomfield – One person was transported after being the victim in a crash along 316 west this morning in South Bloomfield around 7:45 am on Tuesday. A Toyota Camry caused a crash on OH-316 around 7:45a by going left of center while traveling East on 316 in the area of the Scioto River. The Camry struck a GMC Sierra and a white work van. At least one person was transferred to Grove City Hosptial.
Two injured after car crashes into pole near AutoZone on East Broad St.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a […]
columbusunderground.com
Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side
The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Finding a ride in Chillicothe is easier with the city’s on-demand service
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Getting around Chillicothe is easier nowadays after the city of Chillicothe made its on-demand ride scheduling program available to area residents. Individuals, officials said, can visit rider.chillicothoh.gov to schedule a ride throughout the community. The pilot program began earlier this year and provides residents the option...
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Pike Co. battles structure fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County responded to the 100 block of Owens Road on a reported structure fire. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Additional assistance was requested from Huntington Township in Ross County to help battle the blaze. The Guardian could not independently...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital in critical condition
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after an earlier crash along route 32 in Jackson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an accident involving a commercial truck and an Amish buggy occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Vehicle Fire Close to Structure in Circleville
Circleville – A vehicle has been reported to be on fire around 2 pm on Sunday that is close to a home in Circleville. According to early reports the car is parked at home in the area of 100 block of Rosewood ave close to Ted Lewis Park, and it is on fire. Early reports say that the car is close to the structure and is threatening to catch on fire also.
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
FBP donates $50,000 to Jackson County for an airport expansion project
JACKSON – On Sept. 20, representatives from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) visited the James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson to present a donation of $50,000 to support an expansion project. By the middle of next year, new aircraft hangars will be built at the facility, making room for a dozen more tenants.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Ashville
ASHVILLE – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Viking Field in Ashville around 4 pm. According to early reports, a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of 13695 Lockbourne Eastern road. It is unknown at this time on how severe the injuries are at this time.
Ironton Tribune
Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive
PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
WSAZ
Road reopens following fatal crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers with Lawrence County 911 confirm to WSAZ that State Route 7 near Athalia is back open Friday morning following a double fatal crash Thursday morning. The road was closed for almost 24 hours. The truck and semi-truck involved in the crash were towed away...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro
DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives are investigating a weekend stabbing on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a weekend stabbing that left one person in serious condition. The incident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to the report provided to the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue after a...
