Chillicothe, OH

Portsmouth Times

City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

South Bloomfield – Road Shut Down in Early Morning Crash

South Bloomfield – One person was transported after being the victim in a crash along 316 west this morning in South Bloomfield around 7:45 am on Tuesday. A Toyota Camry caused a crash on OH-316 around 7:45a by going left of center while traveling East on 316 in the area of the Scioto River. The Camry struck a GMC Sierra and a white work van. At least one person was transferred to Grove City Hosptial.
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
columbusunderground.com

Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side

The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Finding a ride in Chillicothe is easier with the city’s on-demand service

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Getting around Chillicothe is easier nowadays after the city of Chillicothe made its on-demand ride scheduling program available to area residents. Individuals, officials said, can visit rider.chillicothoh.gov to schedule a ride throughout the community. The pilot program began earlier this year and provides residents the option...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Plant to be expanded, upgraded

POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Pike Co. battles structure fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County responded to the 100 block of Owens Road on a reported structure fire. The call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Additional assistance was requested from Huntington Township in Ross County to help battle the blaze. The Guardian could not independently...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Fire Close to Structure in Circleville

Circleville – A vehicle has been reported to be on fire around 2 pm on Sunday that is close to a home in Circleville. According to early reports the car is parked at home in the area of 100 block of Rosewood ave close to Ted Lewis Park, and it is on fire. Early reports say that the car is close to the structure and is threatening to catch on fire also.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Ashville

ASHVILLE – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Viking Field in Ashville around 4 pm. According to early reports, a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of 13695 Lockbourne Eastern road. It is unknown at this time on how severe the injuries are at this time.
ASHVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive

PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Road reopens following fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers with Lawrence County 911 confirm to WSAZ that State Route 7 near Athalia is back open Friday morning following a double fatal crash Thursday morning. The road was closed for almost 24 hours. The truck and semi-truck involved in the crash were towed away...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives are investigating a weekend stabbing on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a weekend stabbing that left one person in serious condition. The incident happened during the early morning hours on Sunday. According to the report provided to the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue after a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

