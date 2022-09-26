Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero.

Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.

Yoakum Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist with manpower and an engine to cover in the event of another call. Officials reported no injuries and all units were back in service by 6 a.m.

The Cuero Volunteer Fire Department provided the above information.

