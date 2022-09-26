Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
CT's local property taxes could become focus of election season
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which normally represents towns and cities in the State Capitol and before the General Assembly, wants voters this election season to ask candidates some tough questions on the thorniest of issues: local property taxes. In a new issues report and an accompanying video featuring Joe...
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
Poll: Lamont holds double-digit lead in race for Connecticut governor
(WTNH) — A fresh poll of likely voters offers more reassurance for incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, confirming a double-digit lead in the race for governor of Connecticut. The latest survey — the third poll in recent weeks — gives Lamont a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The CT Insider/Chanel 3 Eyewitness News/Western […]
ctexaminer.com
A Good Amendment to the Connecticut Constitution
We want a government that hears and acts upon the voice of the people. In our democracy, this translates in ensuring that as many people as possible go to the polls to vote in every election. Voter participation, then, should be one of the goals of our electoral system –...
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
NewsTimes
Stefanowski defends abortion stance in first governor debate
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lagging in public opinion polling, especially among women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski went on the offensive Tuesday, accusing Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of lying that he would pose a risk to Connecticut's abortion rights law. In one of the testiest moments in the...
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski trails incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont in a poll from Channel 3 and CT Insider. The poll was also commissioned with the help of Western New England University. Its results were released Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News asked likely voters “who would...
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites. The Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards. The bill was introduced by […]
whdh.com
New England governors want ‘at least’ $500 million in emergency heating aid
New England governors are asking Congress to support at least $500 million in emergency funds to help address the forecasted spike in home energy bills. In a letter Monday to Congressional leaders who are preparing a continuing resolution for the start of fiscal 2023, the region’s governors noted that home energy bills “likely will be exacerbated this winter as a result of volatile global energy markets.”
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Connecticut state leaders across the aisle respond to new crime statistics for 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday, the state released its annual Crime in Connecticut report for 2021. Major highlights include violent crime down over by 9.04%, robbery down 5.96% and aggravated assault at the lowest it's been in 10 years, down 16.76%. Officials say this new report is not entirely complete....
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Some Connecticut Medicare beneficiaries will see 1st price drop in decade
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Medicare Part B beneficiaries will see their first premium price drop in a decade, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2). The change is set to take effect in 2023 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its plan for Medicare Parts A […]
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
ctexaminer.com
Ned Lamont and CT Democrats have failed Connecticut
In less than 2 months, Connecticut voters can bring about the change we so desperately need. Connecticut families are struggling. Democrats have no plan to make Connecticut affordable, so they seek to blame Republicans for the anxiety that we are feeling. The reality is that Ned Lamont and Democrats have caused families tremendous aggravation and despair by rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump, and school supply aisles. Horrible fiscal policies by Democrats like Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and Richard Blumenthal have driven Connecticut into a recession. Crime skyrockets, an open southern border exacerbates the opioid crisis, and the aftermath of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, cause voters to wonder what exactly Democrats have to offer other than costly failures and no hope for tomorrow.
Register Citizen
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
