Read full article on original website
Related
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can't play vs. Packers
Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers
NFL・
Bomani Jones admits he was wrong on Steph, says fifth title would vault him past LeBron
ESPN’s Bomani Jones joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Wednesday to discuss Steph Curry’s superstardom and how he answered and doubts Jones once had.
Comments / 0