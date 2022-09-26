ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Step up to the Mammoth Hike Challenge

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Put on your hiking boots or your trail runners and get ready to hit the Ice Age National Scenic Trail for the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge.

Free registration is now open at iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge.

It is the third year for this event, which is presented by the Ice Age Trail Alliance. This year, participants are challenged to walk, hike, run or backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three designated trail communities. (This year’s mileage corresponds with it being the 42nd anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail.)

The challenge is open to all ages and ability levels. That’s in line with the trail, which offers a variety of trail types, from flat and paved in areas like Janesville or Manitowoc, to rugged and winding in Langlade County.

The reward for completing the Mammoth Hike Challenge is a 2022 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate.

Participants can accumulate their miles individually or as part of a team.

“The goal for this challenge is to be a fun,” said Amy Lord, manager of outreach and education for the Ice Age Trail Alliance. “Don’t think you can hike all 42 miles yourself? Then get a friend or your family to do it with you.”

Since post-pandemic, life is more hectic and hiking 42 miles may seem daunting to some, the alliance is offering ways for challenge participants to earn “bonus” miles without hiking. They can attend challenge-related events to earn 10 miles or visit a fourth trail community to earn 10 miles.

Trail communities

The Ice Age Trail goes through or near many Wisconsin communities, including Antigo. Seventeen of those are officially designated Ice Age Trail Communities. These communities are spread along the 1,200-mile Trail and include two newcomers: Rib Lake and Merrill.

“Trail communities are great hiker destinations,” Lord said. “They understand the importance of the trail and appreciate the hikers that use it. They are perfect for a pre-, mid- or post-hike stop.

“We hear again and again how being a trail community enticed someone to visit it. It’s great that the trail can bring attention to these maybe maybe-not-so visited places.”

More than 13,500 people have participated in past challenges. Every trail community was visited last year, and those visits generated almost $700,000 in local economies.

Itinerary highlights

To encourage participants to seek out new areas they’ve never hiked before—and make the challenge easier to achieve--the Ice Age Trail Alliance curated challenge itineraries, which are available at iceagetrail.com/mammoth-hike-challenge.

The itineraries provide trail maps and showcase the exceptional restaurants, attractions and historical landmarks in the 17 official Ice Age Trail Communities: Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Merrill, Milton, Rib Lake, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend and Whitewater.

AKHG, a Duluth Trading Co. company, is the official apparel sponsor of the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge.

The Ice Age Trail (IAT) is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the IAT highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers. About 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the IAT.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a nonprofit member and volunteer organization which conserves, creates, maintains and promotes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. For more information, visit iceagetrail.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore

I could’ve gone my entire life without knowing that bald eagles can swim. I would’ve been too embarrassed to ask. But lo and behold, a Twitter user boating in Minnesota just so happened to capture footage of an eagle swimming in the St. Croix River. Seemingly injured, the eagle was floating about, sheepishly making his way to shore. But as it turns out, he wasn’t injured, no this eagle has a massive muskie in his talons, a muskie too big […] The post Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Four Wolf Pups Run Past Trail Cam in Rare Video

Something is exciting going on in the northern Minnesota wilderness as four adorable wolf pups are caught on camera searching for goodies at Voyagers National Forest. The trail cams caught the rambunctious wolf pups last month. However, it was late enough into the month that wildlife experts note the pups have likely survived into the autumn season. An exciting development for the Voyagers Wolf Project which is an organization that is “focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, Minnesota.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota.  "Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are."They're cute!" said Avery."The babies are cute, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Antigo Daily Journal

School district approached about building a YMCA in Antigo

Could Antigo support some form of YMCA, and if so, what would it look like? That issue was discussed Monday at the Antigo School District’s Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting. Angie Close, executive director of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation, who made the presentation, repeatedly emphasized that such an organization would seek to compliment existing ones such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods and the Senior Center of Langlade County by providing services not currently offered. ...
ANTIGO, WI
outdoorsfirst.com

Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET

Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Hiking Boots#Mammoth#Ice Age Trail
Antigo Daily Journal

Public comments sought on Antigo's water project

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the city of Antigo is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the removal and replacement of an elevated water tower in the city of Antigo. Activities related to this project are minor actions for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water...
ANTIGO, WI
outdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Walleyes are starting to stack up in various areas of the south shore with some good fall fishing taking place. Most anchored up jigging with fatheads and frozen shiners. Various techniques are still proving effective in catching, but as water temps cool, jigging will be...
HOBBIES
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
188
Followers
714
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy