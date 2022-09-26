Step up to the Mammoth Hike Challenge

Put on your hiking boots or your trail runners and get ready to hit the Ice Age National Scenic Trail for the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge.

Free registration is now open at iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge.

It is the third year for this event, which is presented by the Ice Age Trail Alliance. This year, participants are challenged to walk, hike, run or backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three designated trail communities. (This year’s mileage corresponds with it being the 42nd anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail.)

The challenge is open to all ages and ability levels. That’s in line with the trail, which offers a variety of trail types, from flat and paved in areas like Janesville or Manitowoc, to rugged and winding in Langlade County.

The reward for completing the Mammoth Hike Challenge is a 2022 limited-edition challenge patch and certificate.

Participants can accumulate their miles individually or as part of a team.

“The goal for this challenge is to be a fun,” said Amy Lord, manager of outreach and education for the Ice Age Trail Alliance. “Don’t think you can hike all 42 miles yourself? Then get a friend or your family to do it with you.”

Since post-pandemic, life is more hectic and hiking 42 miles may seem daunting to some, the alliance is offering ways for challenge participants to earn “bonus” miles without hiking. They can attend challenge-related events to earn 10 miles or visit a fourth trail community to earn 10 miles.

Trail communities

The Ice Age Trail goes through or near many Wisconsin communities, including Antigo. Seventeen of those are officially designated Ice Age Trail Communities. These communities are spread along the 1,200-mile Trail and include two newcomers: Rib Lake and Merrill.

“Trail communities are great hiker destinations,” Lord said. “They understand the importance of the trail and appreciate the hikers that use it. They are perfect for a pre-, mid- or post-hike stop.

“We hear again and again how being a trail community enticed someone to visit it. It’s great that the trail can bring attention to these maybe maybe-not-so visited places.”

More than 13,500 people have participated in past challenges. Every trail community was visited last year, and those visits generated almost $700,000 in local economies.

Itinerary highlights

To encourage participants to seek out new areas they’ve never hiked before—and make the challenge easier to achieve--the Ice Age Trail Alliance curated challenge itineraries, which are available at iceagetrail.com/mammoth-hike-challenge.

The itineraries provide trail maps and showcase the exceptional restaurants, attractions and historical landmarks in the 17 official Ice Age Trail Communities: Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Merrill, Milton, Rib Lake, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend and Whitewater.

AKHG, a Duluth Trading Co. company, is the official apparel sponsor of the 2022 Mammoth Hike Challenge.

The Ice Age Trail (IAT) is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the IAT highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers. About 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the IAT.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a nonprofit member and volunteer organization which conserves, creates, maintains and promotes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. For more information, visit iceagetrail.org.