Los Angeles County, CA

daryl dickey
2d ago

Democrats are known for retaliating against critics. They don't believe in free speech. It's either their way or the high way. They have a communist mentality.

citywatchla.com

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is Stuck in the 1950's

He actually believes in that old motto, Truth, Justice, and the American Way. The American way, at least in the 1950's as portrayed in Superman comics and the TV show, meant the rule of law rather than allowing crooks to run amuck. Back then, that was an ethos in which we all believed.
californianewswire.com

Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
POLITICO

The RNC comes to Orange County

THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
Julie Banderas
2urbangirls.com

Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’

Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
thedowneypatriot.com

Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election

DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
highlandernews.org

Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
kclu.org

Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County

There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
spectrumnews1.com

2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot

SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
Canyon News

FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid

BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
