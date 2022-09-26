Read full article on original website
daryl dickey
2d ago
Democrats are known for retaliating against critics. They don't believe in free speech. It's either their way or the high way. They have a communist mentality.
Reply
8
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey’s death...
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
citywatchla.com
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is Stuck in the 1950's
He actually believes in that old motto, Truth, Justice, and the American Way. The American way, at least in the 1950's as portrayed in Superman comics and the TV show, meant the rule of law rather than allowing crooks to run amuck. Back then, that was an ethos in which we all believed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said
californianewswire.com
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
POLITICO
The RNC comes to Orange County
THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
foxla.com
Karen Bass responds to new ad linking her to Church of Scientology
LOS ANGELES - As the race for Los Angeles mayor enters its final weeks, billionaire developer Rick Caruso released a new ad Monday reviving a speech his opponent, Rep. Karen Bass, made at a Church of Scientology event more than a decade ago. The 60-second ad, titled "Church of Karen,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
thedowneypatriot.com
Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election
DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
highlandernews.org
Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
Veterans Cemetery in Orange County Gets Approval From Governor Gavin Newsom
Orange County veterans are a step closer to having their own cemetery in Orange County – the only county in So Cal without one – with Gov. Gavin Newsom today signing legislation for a local site. Veterans have been trying to bring a state cemetery to Orange County...
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
spectrumnews1.com
2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified as a veteran L.A. County deputy probation officer.
Canyon News
FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid
BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
Fox News
826K+
Followers
152K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2