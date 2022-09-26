ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pro Surfer Chris Davidson Dies After Being Punched Outside Pub

By Mike McDaniel
 2 days ago

The Australian surfer was 45 years old.

Australian surfer Chris Davidson is dead at the age of 45 after being punched outside a pub in Australia, according to a report from CNN.

Davidson was at a pub in South West Rocks, New South Wales, on Saturday evening when the incident occurred. After being punched outside the establishment, he his head on pavement. Davidson was unconscious when first responders arrived, and he died at a hospital a short time later.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of Davidson. He was charged with assault causing death and refused bail to appear in court.

Eleven-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater paid tribute to Davidson on his Instagram story saying, “Lost another soldier yesterday. #RIPChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy.”

