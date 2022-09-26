ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PYo0_0iAgLFU100

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 26, 2022 01:15

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday.

Timothy Heller Hennepin County

According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.

Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said.

At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin.

Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Comments / 18

Rosetta Blue
2d ago

I know my friend's son is only doing 10 years for a double murder... SMDH, the family didn't have money for a high price lawyer he got off with a public pretender defending him. I can't understand why certain people who commit the same type of crime are giving different sentences. If you take a life, you do life in prison, if you commit double murder, that's two life sentences.

Reply(2)
11
Joy Wadsworth
2d ago

Not a life sentence At Our Taxpayers Expense. He took a life…why should he be entitled to his?

Reply(1)
16
aaron smith
2d ago

that murderer who shot Abraham lincolns last name might have been heller he said that one time when I was a kid before they committed that murder they showed up on my dirt road at my house

Reply(1)
3
Related
kfgo.com

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect. 
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids man, 21, pleads guilty to making, selling "ghost guns"

MINNEAPOLIS – A 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of making and selling "ghost guns."The U.S. Attorney's Office accuses Jay James Olson of "willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license."RELATED: How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin CitiesA criminal complaint states Olson made and sold unlicensed and unserialized firearms between the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022. A confidential informant set up a $20,000 deal with Olson earlier this year to buy 16 ghost guns, as well as a silencer, high-capacity magazines and an auto sear –...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KROC News

Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Wcco Digital Update#The Twin Cities
bulletin-news.com

Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate Minneapolis's 67 homicide of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they're investigating the city's 67th homicide of the year after a man was found shot Tuesday morning.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. Investigators say they found a man who had been shot.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.No one has been arrested, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada

Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATE) Teenage St. Paul Shooting Victim Found Alive

UPDATE - The young woman was located this afternoon and was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound on one of her legs. St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a St. Paul teenager who may have been the victim of a shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal hit-and-run crash investigated in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Charges are filed against someone accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man near where he lived last week.According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crash happened near the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.Police say that the man was found dead in a roadway, and the motorist that struck him had fled the scene. According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses say they heard a loud noise and saw a Chevrolet Impala leaving the scene, leaking fluid. Some witnesses were able to make out the license...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy