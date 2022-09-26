‘Avatar’ Re-Release Proves There’s Still Interest in Pandora. Will ‘The Way of Water’ Be Another Box Office Smash?

Read full article on original website
SFGate
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli's Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
SFGate
Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From 'Dahmer' After Backlash From Viewers: 'Not The Representation We're Looking For'
Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from its Ryan Murphy-created Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The show, starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, launched Sept. 21 on the streaming platform and was categorized under the LGBTQ tag for at least two days. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Variety the LGBTQ tag was officially removed by Friday, Sept. 23.
