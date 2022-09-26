‘Avatar’ Re-Release Proves There’s Still Interest in Pandora. Will ‘The Way of Water’ Be Another Box Office Smash?

When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO