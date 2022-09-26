ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance. 
KRON4 News

Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
CBS San Francisco

Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack

PLEASANT HILL  -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said  26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect.   The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
Stanford Daily

Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Saturday,...
KRON4 News

Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
CBS San Francisco

Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery

SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County

A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
Mission Local

Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged

UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
KRON4 News

SFPD: Man swung weapon at bus driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and […]
sfstandard.com

2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace

A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
