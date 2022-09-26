Read full article on original website
Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault
This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Saturday,...
Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect
At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Lafayette on suspicion of kidnapping, home-invasion robbery, false imprisonment
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Lafayette police arrested a home-invasion robbery and kidnapping suspect for an incident at an apartment complex on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on the 1000 block of Carol Lane at 8:22 p.m. The suspect who was arrested is a resident of the complex, according to the police investigation.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County
A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SFPD: Man swung weapon at bus driver
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and […]
sfstandard.com
2 Men Killed in Unrelated Attacks at Hallidie Plaza, Silver Terrace
A man was fatally stabbed at Hallidie Plaza in downtown San Francisco early Monday morning—the same day police say another victim succumbed to injuries from an unrelated weekend assault in Silver Terrace. Police officers from Tenderloin Station reported to the Powell Street BART Station, where they found a man...
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
SFist
Marina Household Sees Garage Robbed Three Times In One Night, Car Stolen on Thieves' Third Visit
Security video indicates it may have been the same group of thieves who hit a Marina District garage three times in one night last week, and on the third trip, they made off with a car. In San Francisco’s post-Chesa Boudin era, it is apparently no longer in the Style...
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
Comments / 4