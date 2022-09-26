ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

atozsports.com

Chiefs cut sixth-year veteran

The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a change to their roster before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. According to the Chiefs transaction reports, they released sixth-year veteran Elijah Lee on Tuesday. Lee was formerly on the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers before joining...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP

The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock report from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) were able to come away with a 20-17 upset victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With their backs against the wall, the Colts got the job done. It was their first fourth-quarter comeback since the 2020 season with Philip Rivers. While they got some help from a costly penalty, the fight and fire finally showed up after two pretty rough outings to open the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

