Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale
Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so. Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024. "There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
atozsports.com
Chiefs cut sixth-year veteran
The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a change to their roster before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. According to the Chiefs transaction reports, they released sixth-year veteran Elijah Lee on Tuesday. Lee was formerly on the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers before joining...
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
CBS Sports
Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP
The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs cut kicker after bad Week 3 performance
The Kansas City Chiefs did not waste much time making a roster decision on Matt Ammendola. Kansas City on Monday cut Ammendola, a day after he missed a few kicks in the team’s 20-17 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. Ammendola went 1-for-2 on field goals and missed his only...
Stock report from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) were able to come away with a 20-17 upset victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With their backs against the wall, the Colts got the job done. It was their first fourth-quarter comeback since the 2020 season with Philip Rivers. While they got some help from a costly penalty, the fight and fire finally showed up after two pretty rough outings to open the season.
Comments / 0