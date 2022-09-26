ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wyso.org

New bus wrap design in Oxford "reminds people that the Miami Tribe is from this land and still here"

A bus on Miami University's campus has a new, special design that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the school and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. The Miami language was almost lost in the 1980s when the last native speakers died. The tribe used 300 years of documentation on its language to reteach it to their citizens, and now hundreds of tribal citizens use their language daily.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
WHIO Dayton

New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP

COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
marijuanamoment.net

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
William Davis

Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $1 Billion in Ohio According to Reports

Todd Harrison's tweet on Ohio medical marijuana salesTweet by Todd Harrison. Since dispensaries began taking patients in April 2019, Ohio's legal marijuana sales have reached $1 billion. According to data published on Sunday by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, total sales revenue hit $1,000,047,483 as of September 18 and then increased by an additional $8 million the following week. 10,990,809 pieces of manufactured goods and 118,978 pounds of plant material have been sold thus far.
Lima News

What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
wyso.org

Dayton Regional STEM School held annual college and career fair this week

The Dayton Regional STEM School held its annual college and career fair Wednesday. Fifty organizations and more than 100 professionals were there to offer opportunities to students. They set up tables around the school loaded with information about what they can offer the students, some of whom they’re looking to...
