Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

How To Hire The Best Licensed Plumber In Texas

Finding a licensed plumber in Texas can be difficult. There are several factors to consider when finding the right professional. Here at My Guys Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, we offer full-service plumbing help. Read on for tips on how to hire licensed plumbers without breaking your wallet. ENSURE THE...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Private Sector Advisory Council

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka, Emily Kidd, M.D., Al Philippus, Jonathan Raecek, Dean Teffer, Ph.D., Chloe Wilson, and An Yu to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council advises the Governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.
TEXAS STATE

