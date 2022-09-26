ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pizza boxes feature flyers of shelter dogs

By Candese Charles
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEBq_0iAgIhpC00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Italian restaurant has a unique way to get photos of adoptable shelter dogs in front of customers.

Stallone’s Italian Eatery has teamed up with Pawtastic Friends in an effort to get more dogs into forever homes. On every box of pizza, there is a flyer with a shelter dog’s photo and information.

“It’s great cause they get to see a flyer with all these dogs on it. We just want to bring awareness to the community and help Pawtastic Friends get these dogs adopted,” said Brett Raymer, Stallone’s owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 12

Narla Bennett
2d ago

Great idea! I wonder if we can get that going for pizza places out here and maybe other places also. Awwww, what a cute baby on that box🥰🥰

Reply
3
 

8 News Now

