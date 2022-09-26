Pizza boxes feature flyers of shelter dogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Italian restaurant has a unique way to get photos of adoptable shelter dogs in front of customers.

Stallone’s Italian Eatery has teamed up with Pawtastic Friends in an effort to get more dogs into forever homes. On every box of pizza, there is a flyer with a shelter dog’s photo and information.

“It’s great cause they get to see a flyer with all these dogs on it. We just want to bring awareness to the community and help Pawtastic Friends get these dogs adopted,” said Brett Raymer, Stallone’s owner.

