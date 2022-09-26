No ‘Rah-Rah Canada’ for Amazon Studios: Streamer On the Hunt for Half-Hour Formats That Aren’t Uber-Canadian

Read full article on original website
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Phone Arena
25% of Netflix subscribers in the U.S. plan to leave the service this year
Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 Americans to get a handle on their streaming plans for this year and 25% of Netflix subscribers responding said that they plan on dropping the service in 2022. This isn't good news for Netflix which has been overtaken by Disney+; the latter now has 221.1 million global subscribers among its streaming units (Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu) vs. 220.67 million for Netflix.
Paper Girls canceled by Amazon after 1 season
The delivery route has come to an end. The acclaimed series Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season. The sci-fi show, based on the comic series of the same name, has not been renewed for a second season by the streamer. The news comes after the first eight episodes of the fan-favorite aired in July to praise from both critics and audiences.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 23
There are only so many ways one can say, "Well, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list," so I will try this new one: "UGH, Elves again?" Elsewhere, Channing Tatum's Dog zooms into the No. 2 spot and The Terminal List rounds out the top 5. Otherwise, not much movement from yesterday.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
20 Netflix shows to watch after Squid Game and Hellbound
Looking for a new gory show? This list has you covered
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers
U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online
Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
Amazon Prime Video International Chief Kelly Day Highlights Localization Strategy in Asia, Latin America
Localization, and in some cases hyper-localization, is the modus operandi for growth in global markets for Amazon Prime Video, according to Kelly Day, VP, International, for the streamer. “When we think about launching in a new country, we really want to make sure that we bring a truly local feel to it. So, we’re trying to be very thoughtful when we enter a new region to make sure that we’re not only bringing all of these amazing global series and tentpoles, but that we really do it right, locally,” Day said while delivering one of the keynotes at the APOS conference...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Toto and the Kings of Rome Free Online
Cast: Totò Anna Carena Alberto Sordi Aroldo Tieri Giulio Stival. An aging, down-and-out public employee must face the primary school examination. Netflix doesn't currently have Toto and the Kings of Rome in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Netflix Makes an Apple and Amazon Mistake it Can't Afford to Copy
People subscribe to streaming video services because they want to watch shows that are exclusive to that platform. It's a simple formula that Netflix (NFLX) used to understand really well. In the early days of Netflix evolving from sending people DVDs to providing streaming programming, the company did that by...
Netflix's Next Big Hit May Come From Serious Pedigree: Game Of Thrones
Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX has produced some of the most well-received shows of the last decade including “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.”. The Los Gatos, California-based company may have another hit series on the way — this time from the former showrunners of “Game of Thrones.”
Streaming wars: The fight for viewers
For more than four decades, PBS and "Sesame Street" were inseparable. "When the show was first started, it literally was supposed to be preschool on TV," said Steve Youngwood, the CEO of Sesame Workshop. "Universal pre-K was called 'Sesame Street' and PBS back in that day. Though older episodes still...
NFL・
TechCrunch
HBO Max releases ‘The Last of Us’ trailer to bring more gamers to the streaming service
The show is based on the 2013 action-adventure game, which sold 17 million copies across PlayStation 3 and PS4 users in 2018. “The Last of Us” is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2033, 20 years after a fungus outbreak. The main character, Joel, and other characters in the game must escape fungus zombies known as “Clickers.”
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
