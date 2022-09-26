ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses

Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Prime Video#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Amazon#Prime Early Access#Apple Music Unlimited
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Variety

Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Android Police

Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12

Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
ECONOMY
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 Is Officially Coming—What We Know So Far

If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that it’s been confirmed  that Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 will be taking place on October 11-12, we’re all ears to hear about potential deals happening right before the holiday season. Remember: the OG Amazon Prime Day 2022 was this past July over the course of two days, and set the precedent for some major discounts. We saw incredible sales on everything form AirPods and Apple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: Deals during Amazon’s second Prime Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re only two months from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but Amazon isn’t waiting around for the holiday rush. The online retail giant has announced a shopping holiday event for its Amazon Prime members called ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, but we all know what it is.
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy