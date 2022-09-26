Read full article on original website
Skyway Bridge closes due to winds brought by Hurricane Ian
The bridge is closed in both directions, and will remain closed until the storm passes and the poor weather subsides. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) closed the Skyway Bridge Wednesday morning, citing winds ranging between 50 to 60 mph brought on by Hurricane Ian. The bridge is closed in both directions,...
Florida officials say ‘time is now’ to evacuate for coastal residents in Ian’s path
'I don’t think anyone should go into this thinking that somehow they may lose power for like one night and then it’s all just going to snap back on.'. Residents in Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay region and along the Gulf Coast who are under evacuation orders need to leave now to escape the threat of Hurricane Ian, Florida officials continue to urge.
Publix announces store closures across Tampa Bay in advance of storm
Some will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The possible reach of Hurricane Ian became a little more real Tuesday morning as Publix announced modified hours for 282 stores. It’s affecting stores along Florida’s Gulf Coast as far south as Key West and as far north as Minneola in Lake County.
Experts: Hurricane Ian to cause ‘major’ to ‘extreme’ flooding across peninsula
'You’re going to be dealing with a significant storm surge here, which is just going to wipe structures off their foundation.'. Hurricane Ian reached near-Category 5 strength Wednesday morning while crawling toward southwest Florida, and weather experts are predicting the storm will cause significant flooding across the Florida Peninsula.
Gov. DeSantis: Long recovery awaits SW Florida as Hurricane Ian hits hard
'It will be one of the storms people always remember when they think about Southwest Florida. It’ll probably be the big one that they always remember.'. Florida’s emergency management teams, including search and rescue and power restoration workers are poised to help save lives and get the power back on once Hurricane Ian leaves, but parts of Southwest Florida will take weeks and months to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4:00 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
The storm struck Cuba with sustained, top winds of 125 mph; expected to hit Florida after strengthening. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
JEA readies for Hurricane Ian as storm slams into coast
JEA crews are keeping watch over the region's water supply as well. Many Northeast Florida residents get their electricity from JEA, and the utility laid out ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival its process for handling the storm as crews prepare on standby to get power flowing again through lines to area homes and businesses.
Call me maybe? Domestic insurers release hotline numbers for Hurricane Ian claims
Nine Florida-based insurance companies have hurricane response plans in place. To help residents expedite hurricane claims the Florida Property & Casualty Association is releasing claims hotline phone numbers for nine of its member companies. “After ensuring that your home and family are safe and secure, contact your insurance agent or...
Most of SW Florida now under a tornado watch as Hurricane Ian nears
The storm is veering toward Charlotte County and already delivering impacts. A tornado watch is in place for most of Southwest Florida, with Hurricane Ian quickly closing in. As Ian threatens to make landfall in Charlotte County, a tornado watch is being issued for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties until 5 p.m. today. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda as of 8 a.m. Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles out from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend farther.
PIFF outlines hurricane claim steps, homeowner rights
PIFF details insurance-related consumer protections in Florida law. As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) is urging Floridians to learn the steps to making an insurance claim and to be mindful of the Homeowner Bill of Rights Floridians have. “This...
FEMA positioning supplies, personnel at ‘strategic locations’ ahead of Hurricane Ian
FEMA confirmed some 14,000 emergency workers are poised to respond to the storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is pre-positioning supplies and personnel at “strategic locations” across three southeastern states before Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. On Tuesday morning, as Ian battered the island nation of...
Blake Dowling: Is your tech ready for Ian?
The bottom line — you have to do what you feel comfortable with during a storm. As another hurricane descends upon our state panic has gripped part of our populace already. In our sales meeting this morning a colleague says he saw people buying up all the cat litter at the store yesterday. That, my friends, is up there with the great toilet paper shortage of 2020.
FPL begins power restoration, prepares for further impacts from Hurricane Ian
'The days ahead will no doubt be challenging and life-altering for many of our fellow Floridians.'. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has begun work restoring power to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida, as the Category 4 storm begins to make landfall on the west coast. In...
Pinellas, Hillsborough counties order residents to shelter in place as roads become more hazardous
As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are advising residents to shelter in place as the worst of Hurricane Ian is yet to come. Hillsborough...
Farm Share to begin delivering food, water as soon as Hurricane Ian passes
'Floridians should know one thing is for sure — Farm Share will be there to help.'. The state’s largest independent food bank is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and proactively staging trucks full of water, food and disaster relief supplies for immediate deployment. As soon as the storm...
Ken Welch asks residents to shelter in place tonight, set to assess damage in morning
'We want to ask you to shelter in place, as the worst parts of Hurricane Ian are still yet before us,' Welch said. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents to shelter in place through the night, with the worst of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay throughout the evening.
FWC delays terrapin breeding rule, budget request passage amid Ian
Potential breeders and experts outside the industry are split on whether commercializing turtles would help or harm the species. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has canceled meetings set for this week, delaying decisions about setting the 2023-24 budget and a presentation on terrapin breeding that had sparked a mixed public reception.
‘We’re not out of the woods’: Mayor Jane Castor warns of calm before the storm
'It may be calm outside. We've seen the waters recede in Tampa Bay. ... But that is the calm before the storm.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to warn Bay-area residents that “we’re not out of the woods yet” as Hurricane Ian approaches. Hurricane Ian is...
Hurricane Ian: Mandatory evacuations ordered in much of Southwest Florida
School is canceled today and tomorrow at least in all coastal counties in the region. County governments in Southwest Florida have declared states of emergency and ordered mandatory evacuations for areas at risk as Hurricane Ian tracks toward the coast. Individuals wondering how at risk they are of storm surge...
