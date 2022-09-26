Read full article on original website
▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting
The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
Prineville business shows a passion for cars and service to community
Mike and Missy Smetzer opened their independent dealership, Central Oregon Motors LLC, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles Mike and Missy Smetzer have recently opened an auto dealership next to Rimrock Gallery in Prineville. Their new business, which began in Bend, is called Central Oregon Motors, LLC, with a brand of "Driven with Passion, Powered by Integrity." They are an independent dealership, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles. Currently, they have some beauties on their floor, including a 2010 Shelby GT500, a 2016 Audi A6, a 2010 Camaro SS, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, a 2003...
▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?
Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
KTVZ
Five Redmond teens raising funds for national FFA competition
Five Redmond teens who won a state FFA livestock judging contest last month are now raising funds to head to the national event in Indianapolis next month. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
▶️ Bend Police seek public’s help to ID skeletal remains in Deschutes River
Bend Police are asking the public’s help to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found by a girl swimming in the Deschutes River in August. Police say it received a report on Aug. 27 about the remains north of Archie Briggs Road. That’s just downstream from Sawyer Park.
Plans for Stryker Park playground in Prineville forge forward
Kiwanis Club donates $50,000 for Phase 1 of a planned six-phase $1 million playground project slated for completion by summer of 2023Plans to enhance Stryker Park playground with an array of Crook County-themed attractions for kids of all ages took a giant step forward last week following a $50,000-plus donation from Kiwanis Club of Prineville for Phase 1 of a planned Six Phase, $1 million playground project slated for completion by Summer of 2023. A collaborative partnership between Crook County Parks and Recreation Foundation, Crook County Parks and Recreation District, Kiwanis Club of Prineville, Rotary Club of Crook County,...
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has died. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent...
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
DEATH INVESTIGATION AFTER FATAL SHOOTING IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
REDMOND, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased.
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
