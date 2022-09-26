ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info

It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
#South Atlanta#Carnival Games#The Atlanta Fair
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
ATLANTA, GA

