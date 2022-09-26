Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info
It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
cohaitungchi.com
20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night
There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
