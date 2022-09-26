ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Funding coming to Whatcom County for salmon recovery efforts

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Grants are on the way for a number of counties in Washington state, including Whatcom, to help with salmon recovery. The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced that a total of $76 million will be distributed across 30 counties. Whatcom County will receive over $817,000...
Crews begin recovery of floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – Crews have begun recovery efforts on a floatplane that crashed earlier this month near Whidbey Island. KING 5 reports that a barge that’s been equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel on Monday, September 26th. It’s expected to drop anchor near...
Mount Vernon police arrest man after hours-long standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Mount Vernon Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff on Monday evening, September 26th. A department spokesman says a woman called 911 to report that her estranged husband had threatened to kill their son and made other despondent statements. Officers responded to the home...
