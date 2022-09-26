Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
nbc24.com
'Maybe Cheese Born With It' food truck to be honored by the City of Toledo
A local cheesy Food truck is getting honored by the City of Toledo. After coming in second on the Great Food Truck Race, the hometown favorites are back and making waves with their gourmet Mac and cheese dishes. Sugar Vermonte and Keith Logue appeared on What's Going On to talk...
13abc.com
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual Women Build on Tuesday. The event kicked off on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. According to MVHFH, Women Build provides the opportunity for women to help empower other women through homeownership. Donors and volunteers, mostly made up of women, help fund and build an entire home for a Toledo mother.
13abc.com
A Day of Kindness to honor the memory of a local teen who died by suicide in 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of people in our community who do amazing things to help others. One example is the Campaign for Kindness. It was started by the family of Luken T. Boyle in 2018. He was a local teen who died by suicide in 2017.
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
Community organizations sending relief efforts to Hurricane Fiona, Ian victims
TOLEDO, Ohio — The effects of Hurricane Fiona, and now Ian, will reach much further than where they hit, and the local American Red Cross chapter and Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo are ready to help through donations and volunteers. Todd James, the executive director of the North Central...
WTOL-TV
Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime
Phong Tran's family says doctors have given him a five percent chance of survival. A man has been arrested for the attack.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
13abc.com
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
13abc.com
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s residence hall. She claims her daughter has been sick multiple times over the past few weeks and is not the only one. Theresa Mazur says her daughter is a...
WTOL-TV
Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition
Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers said work will begin soon and finish up by early 2023. The baseball diamond and dugouts will remain.
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
13abc.com
“Ohio Innocence Tour” to make stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Ohio Innocence Tour” is making its way to Toledo next month. The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition will host the “Ohio Innocence Tour” on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Phillips Temple CME Church located at 565 Palmwood Ave. According to Ohioans to Stop...
Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
Popped volleyball triggers ShotSpotter alert Tuesday in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Toledo Police responded to the 1400-block of White St. in east Toledo to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, police made contact with multiple family members at the residence who stated that the sound was a volleyball accidently being popped. This was proven when a young child showed the involved deflated volleyball to the officers.
sent-trib.com
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
