Provo, UT

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Against Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49e3dR_0iAgH0BX00

The Cougars will wear a classic look at home against the Aggies

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Utah State. The Cougars will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets. This uniform was debuted last season in a home win against Virginia. However, the royal helmets feature a different finish from last season. More on that below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARnBM_0iAgH0BX00

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn four different combinations in four games.

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhUVU_0iAgH0BX00

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Unmj_0iAgH0BX00

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cQrZ_0iAgH0BX00

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uiv7A_0iAgH0BX00

Updated finish on royal helmets

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in 2021, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgrSs_0iAgH0BX00

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets feature a gloss finish. These helmets were debuted against Baylor, and they were worn again against Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhaBW_0iAgH0BX00

