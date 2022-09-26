ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

WAFB

Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student shot up a empty car this morning on Wednesday, September 28, at Second Chance Academy. According to BRPD, the teenager has been arrested. Officials say the car belonged to a family member who the student has not been getting along with at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
WAFB

NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Escaped work release inmate arrested in BR, authorities say

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A work release inmate was recaptured and arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28 after escaping from a facility in West Baton Rouge Parish. According to Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keandre Sheppard, 22, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in north Baton Rouge just before 8 a.m.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man convicted in 2018 Maringouin Mardi Gras murder

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Christopher Carter after the Maringouin Mardi Gras parade back in 2018, according to officials with 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton’s office. The double shooting took place at the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No injuries reported in crash involving overturned car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a traffic crash on the interstate Tuesday morning. A car reportedly flipped over on I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m. DOTD announced the crash was cleared just before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to EMS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

