Officials: 1 person dead, 2 others injured in Hempstead house fire

Officials say one person died and two others were injured in a house fire in Hempstead.

Hempstead Village officials say the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday at a home on 103 Front St. Officials say the residence is a multifamily home.

A total of 55 firefighters were on the scene dousing the flames when they discovered a woman inside deceased on the second floor.

Investigators say two men were also injured. One suffered serious burns, and the other suffered smoke inhalation and cuts and bruises while escaping the fire.

The burn victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in serious condition.

A total of five adults and two children were evacuated safely.

The Village of Hempstead Building Department is involved in an investigation because even though it is a legal two-family home, there were more than two families living there.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire officials are not releasing the name or age of the woman who died.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping the family with housing.