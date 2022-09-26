Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Assault With Blunt Object, Robbery In Montgomery County
More than a month after an assault and robbery in Maryland, police in Montgomery County released surveillance photos on Tuesday, Sept. 27 of a wanted man who allegedly cold-cocked his victim and stole a cellphone. Detectives from the department's 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying...
Three women, man shot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Four women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded at midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a shooting, where they found the three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, shot in the lower back. All three were hospitalized and are in stable condition.Police then got a report of a man who walked into an area hospital who was also shot in the back. He told police he was on the same block as the women when he was shot. He is in stable condition. Police said they have no suspect information of motives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Family 'Fears The Worst' After Maryland Man Mysteriously Disappeared Nearly A Month Ago
Family members are fearing the worst after nearly a month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a Maryland man, authorities say. Darryl Wiggins, 33, was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 2, when he spoke to his mother around 2 p.m., according to Baltimore police. Wiggins was reported missing...
Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Jewish Baltimore Dad's Accused Killer In Standoff With DC Police (HAPPENING NOW)
The man accused of killing a 25-year-old Jewish dad from Baltimore in August was in a standoff with police the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Washington DC, authorities said. Avery Miler — the 27-year-old accused of killing Aryeh Wolf on Aug. 10 — fired shots at police on the 5300 block of Ames Street then fled, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
WBAL Radio
6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head
Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
montanarightnow.com
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
Morning Of Mayhem In Charles County Ends With Serial Robber In Custody, Sheriff Says
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
Attempted Murder Suspect Found Armed With Loaded Handgun Inside Work Truck
An attempted murder suspect armed with a loaded handgun has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Kinard Smith, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 5:15 p.m., after police spotted him driving his work truck on Lafayette Avenue at Druid Hill Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
Second Murder Suspect In Custody For Fatal Shooting During Botched Baltimore Robbery: Police
A second murder suspect has been apprehended in Baltimore for the botched home invasion that killed Jameo McClean in May last year. Warrant Apprehension detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that they arrested 31-year-old city resident Jerome Johnson at the Southern District station for murder, officials announced.
