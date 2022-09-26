ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT named on 2022-23 regional list of top universities

By David Gay
 2 days ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that the US News & World Report publication recently listed the university as one of the top regional universities and public schools in the West.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, the university was placed at No. 26 in the publication’s 2022-23 Top Public Universities in the West list along with being listed at No. 57 in the full Regional Universities (West) list. Other rankings West Texas A&M University was a part of included the Best Value Schools, Top Performers on Social Mobility, Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs and Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

The 2022-23 Best College list provides data-driven information to help students and their families understand higher education options throughout the United States. According to the release, the list contains each school’s ranking data and characteristics about factors including majors, campus life and cost of attending.

“U.S. News & World Report recognition as a Best College is a source of pride for West Texas A&M University,” Neil Terry, the university’s executive vice president and provost, said in the release. “The external recognition reinforces the quality of the academic programs and dedication to student support provided by the WT faculty and staff across all campus programs.”

