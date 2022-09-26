Read full article on original website
Belfry High School held their 2022 Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30 against Floyd Central. Senior Bailey McCoy was crowned as the new Miss BHS at halftime of the 49-12 win. Other senior attendants were Morgan Faith Hyden and Kelsey Jean Stogsdill. Junior attendants were Zoey Paige Cuadill and Amber Scott while sophomore attendants were Emily Grace Pierce and Kerrigan Grace Dotson. Freshman attendants Alyssa Salmons and Laci Grace Hays made up the remainder of the 2022 BHS Homecoming Court.
GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates took care of business in front of a big Homecoming crowd on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as they rolled past Floyd Central for a 49-12 win. Head coach Philip Haywood's Pirates scored early and often against the Jaguars as they put 28...
GLENHAYES — The No. 12 ranked Tug Valley Panthers got back to their winning ways on Friday night against rival Tolsia as they traveled to Wilts Salmons Athletic Field and blew out the Rebels by a final of 44-7. The Panthers (5-1) jumped all over winless Tolsia from the get go as they scored 12 points in the first quarter of play.
