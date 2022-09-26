GLENHAYES — The No. 12 ranked Tug Valley Panthers got back to their winning ways on Friday night against rival Tolsia as they traveled to Wilts Salmons Athletic Field and blew out the Rebels by a final of 44-7. The Panthers (5-1) jumped all over winless Tolsia from the get go as they scored 12 points in the first quarter of play.

