Philipsburg, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Philipsburg, PA
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Utility Pole Sheared, Knocked Out Windstream Services

A hit-and-run crash in Eldred Township earlier this month left a utility pole sheared, knocked out Windstream service. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) On September 18 around 9:06 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a damaged utility pole and line along Roseville Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police investigate seized drugs inside rental car

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say an employee at a rental car shop found multiple drugs inside a car. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on July 20 around 3:00 p.m. troopers were contacted by Enterprise Rental Agency staff who found drugs inside their rental car. Investigators say inside […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Bus driver accused of assaulting, choking Tussey Mountain student, police say

Authorities with the Saxton Borough police department say a school bus driver is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a student in the Tussey Mountain school district. Police say Roy Cooley, 72, of Robertsdale, faces charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, according to online court...
ROBERTSDALE, PA
#Psp#Violent Crime#Centre Co#State#East Spruce Street
WOLF

Man arrested after allegedly pretending to be PSP trooper

MONROE TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — Troopers arrested a man earlier this month after they say he was found impersonating a State Police trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Snyder County. Around 6 PM on September 5th, officials were called to Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend

Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Man Jailed After Verbal Altercation Turns Physical in Glen Campbell Borough

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:10 a.m. on September 9, the arrestee was encountered in a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Aloe Park Road and Rachel Lane, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon investigation, it was...
GLEN CAMPBELL, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Dutchtown Road

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Thursday on Dutchtown Road. On Thursday, September 22, around 7:25 p.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Dutchtown Road, at its intersection with North Main Street, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Clearfield Man

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Morris Township last Wednesday. On Wednesday, September 21, around 1:10 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Clearfield County. A 2008 Honda Fit, driven by...
CLEARFIELD, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man strangles woman during argument about his drinking

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County man allegedly attempted to strangle a woman after they argued about his drinking. Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, had been drinking on Sept. 9 when he came home and got into an argument with the accuser about his drinking, said Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The woman told police Holland grabbed her around the throat with both hands until she couldn't breathe, according to Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Couple Used CPAP Hose to Smoke Meth

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Two people were arrested for drug possession when a glass smoking device was found with a CPAP machine hose connected to it. On September 8 around 3:25 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to an active fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence on Miriam Street in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
HOUTZDALE, PA

