ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect detained in Poland in Dutch reporter's slaying

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEN0F_0iAgE5zT00

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch prosecutors said Monday that a 30-year-old man suspected of involvement in the slaying of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has been arrested by authorities in Poland.

De Vries, one of the Netherlands' best-known journalists who also campaigned to solve cold cases, was gunned down in Amsterdam on July 6 last year. He died nine days later of his injuries at age 64.

Prosecutors said the Polish man was arrested on suspicion of helping prepare the attack and that he is believed to have lived in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam at the time of the shooting.

His identity wasn't released in line with privacy regulations. Dutch authorities have requested his transfer to the Netherlands.

Two men were arrested near The Hague soon after De Vries were shot and are on trial for his murder. Prosecutors have sought life sentences for both. One of them is a Polish national, Kamil E., who is the alleged getaway driver.

Another Polish national was arrested in July on suspicion of instructing the two men who carried out the hit. Two other suspects were arrested in Spain and Curacao on the same day.

Before his shooting, De Vries acted as an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.” The witness’ brother and his lawyer both were murdered.

The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019 and is currently awaiting verdicts in his trial. Prosecutors have sought a life sentence for his alleged involvement in a string of murders. He hasn’t been charged in De Vries’ killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect

Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridouan Taghi
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'

Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
WORLD
sciencealert.com

'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead

The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dutch#Polish
US News and World Report

'Finally!' Brothers of Italy Militants in Tears After Victory

ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices...
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.HOW DID POST-FASCISM BEGIN IN ITALY? The Italian Social Movement, or MSI, was founded...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe

From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
POLITICS
Kerrang

Animals As Leaders announce UK and European tour

Progressive metal instrumentalists Animals As Leaders have announced details of a tour across the UK and Europe at the start of next year. Kicking things off in Birmingham on January 10, the Washington DC trio will play eleven shows over the month, culminating in Hamburg on January 22. The headline...
MUSIC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
127K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy