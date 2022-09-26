Washington Regional reaccredited as NWA’s only Level II Trauma Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center has achieved reaccreditation from the Arkansas Department of Health as a Level II Trauma Center within the Arkansas Trauma System.

According to a press release, the medical center’s trauma team underwent a “rigorous two-day, on-site inspection” to achieve the designation. Washington Regional Medical Center COO and Administrator Birch Wright said the reaccreditation demonstrates Washington Regional’s commitment to providing high-quality care for Northwest Arkansas and nearby regions.

“As the only Level II Trauma Center in Northwest Arkansas, Washington Regional Medical Center provides the highest level of trauma care in the region, including 24/7 immediate coverage by general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care,” Wright said.

Washington Regional was first designated as a Level II Trauma Center in 2012 and treated 1,141 patients with serious traumatic injuries last year.

