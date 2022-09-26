Hong Kong Monetary Authority Posts Information on “Pilot Scheme on Training Subsidy for Fintech Practitioners”

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Revolut Expands Crypto Offering, Launches Support for 29 Digital Tokens
Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, announced that it has “expanded its crypto offering to launch 29 new tokens for US* users, via a new partnership with Apex Crypto.”. Customers can now “buy and sell a total of 36 cryptocurrencies directly within...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University
One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital Introduces Aptos Mainnet Custody Support at Launch
Anchorage Digital is pleased to announce its role “as one of the preferred institutional custodians for Aptos at mainnet launch.”. Aptos is described as “a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain, built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, consumer-ready projects.”. The “preexisting integration” between...
RELATED PEOPLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Remittances Market Enjoys Significant Boost Amid After-effects of Covid-19
When COVID-19 cases first appeared in late 2019, its contagion abilities were wildly unanticipated by world leaders, and it was ungracefully downplayed by mainstream media. This caused a subsequent uncontrollable outbreak that eventually dampened the quality of life for billions and dented economies across the globe. Among numerous heavily affected sectors, remittance flows remained one of the most resilient, with the World Bank in their May 2021 report recording flows to low- and middle-income countries at $540 billion in 2020, merely 1.6% below the 2019 total of $548 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
CBDCs: Iran Begins Pilot Launch of Crypto-Rial
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said this past Wednesday that it will “begin the pilot launch of crypto-rial as the bank’s digital currency as of Thursday.”. The CBI has said that “the aim of designing the crypto-rial is to turn banknotes into a programmable entity.”. One...
crowdfundinsider.com
Quantum Computing Software Firm Classiq Expands Series B to $49M, Announces Japan, Europe Offices
Classiq, which claims to be the leader in quantum computing software, announced another significant expansion of its series B round to $49M by Canadian-Israeli VC Awz Ventures, from “an initial closing of $36M by strategic investors—in the largest quantum software round to date.”. Awz Ventures Founder & Managing...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
Partner Hub, Answer Pay Team on eInvoicing, Request-to-Pay Services
Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology provider Partner Hub have joined forces to make it easier for banks to offer their customers request-to-pay and eInvoicing services. The partnership pairs Answer Pay’s request-to-pay service, available in the United Kingdom and the Single European Payments Area (SEPA), with...
Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution
Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Samsung India, Axis Bank Introduce Co-branded Credit Card
Samsung, which claims to be India’s largest consumer electronics company, and Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, have partnered “to launch an exclusive co- branded credit card, powered by Visa.”. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will “get 10% cashback across all Samsung...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
DBS Introduces Crypto Trading Function for Accredited Wealth Clients
DBS (SGX:D05) recently announced that it has rolled out self-directed crypto trading via DBS digibank, enabling wealth clients who are accredited investors “to trade cryptocurrencies on DDEx at their convenience.”. This latest move “provides more seamless and hassle-free access to DDEx, one of the world’s first bank-backed digital exchanges.”...
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
TechCrunch
YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend loans to MSMEs beyond Uganda
To bridge the gap, Uganda-based fintech Numida, has opted to focus its digital lending business on small enterprises as part of its strategy for driving financial inclusion in emerging markets. Spurred by an increase in demand for its services, Numida is currently eyeing growth opportunities beyond Uganda saying that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Accounting Processes
Recurly, Inc., a subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will “create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
crowdfundinsider.com
Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments
Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tokeny and Ownera Look to Boost Liquidity of Digital Assets in New Partnership
Tokeny, a leading security token platform based in Luxembourg, has partnered with Ownera to leverage its global inter-trading network to boost security token liquidity. The Ownera FinP2P network is based on the open-source FinP2P protocol. While most industry observers believe that all securities will become digital at some point in...
MastercardEconomics Institute: Consumers prioritize experiences and essentials in the face of economic pressure
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Amidst an ever-changing and unprecedented global economy, the choices consumers make in what, where and when they spend today may help reveal where we are headed next. The Mastercard Economics Institute’s “ Shifting Wallets ” report looks at how consumers across the world are holding tight to habits that offer convenience, experience or both. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005769/en/ Mastercard Economics Institute: Shifting wallets, new consumer spending habits (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0