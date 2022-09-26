ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

DC may join Maryland jurisdictions in allowing noncitizens to vote

Legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections in the District quickly gained momentum Tuesday as a committee approved the bill, sending it to the full D.C. Council for consideration. If it ultimately passes, undocumented immigrants and green card holders would be able to vote in elections for...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Ian a reminder of hurricane’s flooding wrath

As Hurricane Ian drives torrential downpours through Florida during the midweek, the storm is an important reminder of how insurmountable flooding can unfold in tropical cyclones. While rainfall amounts will exceed a foot in central and northern Florida as Ian slowly trudges through the state, past history reveals unfathomable rain...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD

