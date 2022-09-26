Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC may join Maryland jurisdictions in allowing noncitizens to vote
Legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections in the District quickly gained momentum Tuesday as a committee approved the bill, sending it to the full D.C. Council for consideration. If it ultimately passes, undocumented immigrants and green card holders would be able to vote in elections for...
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
WTOP
2 general elections that will tell us a lot about the state of Md. politics
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Go ahead, pay close attention to the three general elections for statewide office. A recent poll suggests that Democrats are in pretty good shape in the races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, so we can begin to imagine what public policy is going to look like with Wes Moore as governor, Brooke Lierman as comptroller and Anthony Brown as attorney general.
WTOP
Ian a reminder of hurricane’s flooding wrath
As Hurricane Ian drives torrential downpours through Florida during the midweek, the storm is an important reminder of how insurmountable flooding can unfold in tropical cyclones. While rainfall amounts will exceed a foot in central and northern Florida as Ian slowly trudges through the state, past history reveals unfathomable rain...
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
WTOP
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
WTOP
DC police search for suspect in solar panel installer’s death
D.C. police on Tuesday were looking for the man who they say killed a solar panel installer last month in Southeast. The hunt for Avery Miler comes hours after he fired shots at officers in Northeast. Miler, 27, was spotted by officers when they were responding to 911 call about...
WTOP
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as massive Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as massive Category 4 storm. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
