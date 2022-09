This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with TechnoGym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO