The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University

Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
constructiondive.com

ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems

ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
teslarati.com

Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group

A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
crowdfundinsider.com

NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday

Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
The Associated Press

VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings

TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. The economy’s vulnerability to disruptions in the flow of computer chips was revealed during the pandemic, when a shortage helped increase costs and stall the assembly of cars and other products. “The citizens and the people of our countries rely on products without even knowing sometimes how reliant those products are on semiconductor chips,” Harris said during the meeting at the U.S. ambassador’s residence.
AOL Corp

Tesla job listings detail Elon Musk’s vision for 'thousands of Humanoid Robots within our factories'

Tesla (TSLA) job postings reveal the electric vehicle maker is doubling down on humanoid robots. Reuters recently reported the company is ramping up ambitious plans to develop the Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, with internal meetings and hiring for about 20 positions including software and firmware engineers, deep learning scientists, actuator technicians, and internships.
csengineermag.com

Powering Latin America

Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
protocol.com

Finding the path for UiPath

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin thinks process automation will evolve inside the enterprise, how Suse’s Melissa Di Donato decided to leave New York and build a career in Europe, and new steps toward securing open-source software start to emerge. Automation for the...
The Associated Press

Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced that five leading corporations have joined the Brilliant Black Minds movement to help double the number of Black software engineers in the United States. As the movement’s inaugural Partners of Brilliance, Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health are the first organizations to commit to supporting and hiring software engineers directly from the Brilliant Black Minds community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005432/en/ Brilliant Black Minds senior advisor Anthony Mays and Howard University Computer Science student Taiwo Oriowo during a 1:1 coaching session. (Photo: Business Wire)
San Francisco Examiner

Can a video game of SF help Telsa build safer cars?

Real-life San Francisco is already a training ground for autonomous cars. Now, Tesla wants to do the same in a video game version of The City. The automaker is creating a simulated version of San Francisco to test its autonomous driving systems, the transportation news site Elektrek reported last week. Tesla is using Unreal Engine, the video game design software behind hundreds of popular games, including Fortnte, to create a...
Hotels Magazine

Open innovation is the future

Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
teslarati.com

DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
rigzone.com

Penspen Supports Development Of Next-Gen Engineers

Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the UAE with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. — Global energy services company Penspen is demonstrating its continuing commitment to the United Arab Emirates with a tailored scheme to develop the next generation of engineers. Penspen’s proven...
