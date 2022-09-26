ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater, FL
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wfit.org

Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida

Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida's west coast, bringing with it the threat of "catastrophic" winds and storm surge as it verges on becoming a Category 5 storm. The big picture: Only four hurricanes on record have made landfall in the U.S. with maximum sustained winds of greater than 155 mph, per Philip Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Northwest Florida#Hurricane Watch#Tampa Bay Area#Florida Keys#Disaster Management#Hurricane Ian#Cbs News#Wfor Tv#Artemis
NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast

Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour

Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Florida braces for impact as Ian becomes a menacing hurricane

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coast by mid-week.Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend, expanding an initial order that covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy