Hurricane Ian live tracker: Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3 storm, continues to deal devastating damage to southwest Florida with 125 mph winds
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: one million Florida residents lose power as storm rips through state
Charlotte and Lee counties hardest hit after storm makes landfall along the south-western coast with winds close to 150mph
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida's west coast, bringing with it the threat of "catastrophic" winds and storm surge as it verges on becoming a Category 5 storm. The big picture: Only four hurricanes on record have made landfall in the U.S. with maximum sustained winds of greater than 155 mph, per Philip Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University.
Hurricane Ian sweeps ashore as Florida hit with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
‘Major, major’ storm, estimated to be 140 miles wide, makes landfall near Fort Myers, with millions of residents in its path
Florida Hit With Tornadoes Hours Before Hurricane Ian Set to Make Landfall
The Miami National Weather Service confirmed to Newsweek that as many as eight tornadoes touched down in Florida on Tuesday.
Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast
Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as powerful Category 3 storm
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan gets latest tracking on Hurricane Ian Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to making landfall. Hurricane Ian made its landfall on Cuba as a category 3 storm Tuesday morning as it continues on its...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain top winds of 140 mph.
Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Storm is upgraded to Category 3 major hurricane and starts to lash Cuba’s western tip with winds blasting at 125 miles per hour
Follow DailyMail.com's live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and sustained 125mph winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. Around 50,000 people in Cuba's western Pinar del Rio province were evacuated to...
Florida braces for impact as Ian becomes a menacing hurricane
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coast by mid-week.Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend, expanding an initial order that covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths...
Hurricane Ian puts millions on high alert for ‘life-threatening’ conditions after Category 3 storm winds hit 125mph
MILLIONS of Americans have been put on high alert as Hurricane Ian heads towards the US. Winds of 125mph have been reported as the Category 3 storm passed over Cuba. It’s feared that the storm could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida. More than 50,000 people...
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
